Slow Horses stars tease major changes to original books

Author Mick has also hinted future seasons may not directly follow his original vision for the Slough House series.

“I’ve been very happy with the approach they’re taking, and I certainly don’t require the plotting to be step-to-step in line with the book,” he told the RadioTimes.

“Because what would be the point of that in the long run? We want to be more creative and carry on being creative with the adaptation.”

Lead star Gary is expected to head up all four seasons, but readers could expect some huge surprises to befall some of their favourite characters as the drama continues.

Slow Horses season 2 continues Fridays on Apple TV+.