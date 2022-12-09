Sneaky Sasquatch update and JellyCar Worlds leads the latest

The latest Apple Arcade update features some cracking games and an update for Sneaky Sasquatch that adds even more content. Since launching back in 2019, Sneaky Sasquatch is a title that’s won multiple awards and been updated lots, but the newest update features Sasquatch running for mayor.

Sasquatch’s home is once again in danger and can only be saved by running a successful election campaign to become major. Players will be tasked with putting up signs, advertising on billboards, shaking hand with townspeople, befriending as many humans as possible, and more.

Elsewhere, the latest title to come to Apple as an Arcade Original, is JellyCar Worlds, seen below:

After over 10 years, the classic jelly driving and platforming game returns. JellyCar Worlds is an all-new modern take on the JellyCar game, featuring the same distinctive soft body physics and gameplay. Journey through multiple worlds made of jelly, in a car also made of jelly. Players will utilize the vehicle and environment’s gelatinous nature to navigate levels, overcome obstacles, and find the exit. Players can also create custom car designs and even have the ability to record custom sound effects.

Meanwhile, Fruit Ninja Classic+ is getting a holiday-themed update, as “players can earn the new Christmas Tree Blade in Fruit Ninja Classic+‘s Christmas Event, running December 9 through December 27. This update also adds three new Blade powers — Bamboo Shoot, Pixel Love, and Golden Ember Blade”.

Horizon Chase 2 is another quality game getting an update: “Expands World Tour with the addition of Japan, adding 11 new races. Also adds holiday-themed rewards to Playgrounds”.

Other updates include Bloons TD 6+ with holiday content, stich (seven new hoops), Solitaire Stories (a new story), and SongPop Party, which adds a chat feature, so players can send messages and emotes to one another, along with a festive playlist that adds five new songs (from December 15 to 25).