Strep A claims life of Sussex pupil, 12, as death toll rises to

A pupil at a Hove school has died from strep A, it has been confirmed. The girl, who was a pupil at Hove Park School in Hangleton Way, was aged 12 and that they were taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital after being referred by their GP.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency and Brighton and Hove City Council are working with the school to provide advice on all necessary public health actions and that accurate information is shared with the school community.

Dr Rachael Hornigold, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South East, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a young child, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community.

“Infection with Group A Streptococcus bacterium usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

“In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren’t normally found, which can be serious.

“We will implement public health actions including advice to the city council and school community.”

