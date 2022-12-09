Strictly star ‘didn’t watch’ series after Janette Manrara’s exit

She lost out to Molly in the dance-off although Anton Du Beke did opt to save the Coronation Street star.

Of her experience, Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years.

“I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Sunday at 7.15pm.