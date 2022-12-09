Strictly’s Helen Skelton doesn’t ‘begrudge’ reaction to revenge

Meanwhile, Helen has barely had a moment to recharge her internal batteries as she juggles intensive dance practice with filming a new show.

By day, she’s been waltzing around in her dance shoes and glitzy costumes, while at nights she switches, like Cinderella, into her Wellington boots to work on the upcoming new series of Channel 5’s Live on the Farm.

She has even roped pro partner Gorka Marquez into rural life, as on one occasion she “put him to good use by mucking out the horses’ stables”.

While she jokingly admitted the pair had no time for a barn dance when he was invited into her world of farming, the team did name a bull after the Spanish dancer in his honour.