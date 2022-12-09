Style hack that will make you look slimmer instantly – ‘works

And if you are wearing a thick, heavy material, limit this to one garment, for example an oversized, cosy jumper.

The expert continued: “Keep the volume in your outfit to one area. If you’re wearing high waist, flared trousers or a swishy midi skirt, keep the top neat and tucked in.

“If you’re wearing a top with plenty of volume, keep the bottom half slim.”

Colour choice is also key when it comes to looking slimmer in an instant, although it doesn’t have to be black as many people believe.