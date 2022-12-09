Tennis Ball Cricket C’ship enters Day-2 – Jammu Kashmir Latest

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship, organised by Tennis Ball Cricket Association, entered Day-2 at MA Stadium, here today.

The Chandigarh boys defeated Andhra Pradesh by 2 wickets in a well contested match, while in another match Rajasthan defeated Assam by 3 wickets.

The championship is being organized in collaboration with the Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India and J&K State Sports Council.

In all 65 teams drawn across from all the States of the country and eight UTs are taking part in the competition. The concluding function of the tournament shall be held on December 11.

In men’s category, Ladakh defeated Himachal Pradesh by 4 wickets, Madhya Pradesh beat Uttarakhand, Kerala trounced Dev Daman, Chandigarh defeated Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu beat Vidarbha and J&K trounced Western Uttar Pradesh, while in women, Uttar Pradesh defeated Pondicherry, Goa beat Andhra Pradesh, Bihar trounced Telangana, Tamil Nadu beat Western UP, Purvanchal defeated Vidarbha and Rajasthan beat J&K.