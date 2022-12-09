The Agency Turks & Caicos Partners With MREIT for Metaverse

International real estate brand The Agency Turks and Caicos has partnered with metaverse investment company MREIT to develop its headquarters in Decentraland. Located in Providenciales, The Agency Turks and Caicos plans to use the new space as a virtual sales and training centre for its agents and clients with future plans to implement more integrated metaverse solutions in 2023.

Sean O’Neill, Managing Director of The Agency Turks and Caicos, said the partnership with MREIT comes at an opportune time in their growing marketing strategy. As part of this long-term strategy, The Agency was able to secure and develop its headquarters in partnership with MREIT.

“At The Agency we are always focused on drawing more eyes to the Turks and Caicos,” O’Neill said. “Our first goal is to get people to these “Beautiful by Nature” islands and then explore the opportunities for investment. Through our partnership with MREIT we have been able to create a first of its kind digital presence in Decentraland that will expose the Turks and Caicos, and our listings, to a greater audience. We have always prided ourselves on thinking outside of the box and having pioneered real estate social media marketing in the Turks and Caicos. We are excited to again be on the cutting edge in the Metaverse.”

MREIT, a leader in the metaverse industry, launched in late 2021 within its tokenized offering that garnered over 750 token holders within its first few weeks of launch. Led by founder and CEO, Eric Klein, the company pioneered ownership and advisory solutions for companies looking to expand into digital assets, including real estate.

“The industry isn’t what it was 6 months ago,” Klein said. “The opportunities today aren’t the same opportunities we saw yesterday, so we’re advising our clients to plan for the future. That means building foundations in order to prepare for a decentralised and digital economy. What I believe we’ll see is the combination of platforms and consolidation of metaverses with more approachable uses for businesses. As the first real estate brokerage to be represented in Decentraland The Agency Turks and Caicos have been able to establish themselves as pioneers and disrupters within their industry.”

To learn more about The Agency Turks and Caicos’ headquarters plans, you can visit

www.TheAgencyRE.tc.

To learn more about MREIT, you can visit www.mreit.io.