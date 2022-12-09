The Backyard is Home to Over 15 Million Players – Xbox Wire

The Grounded team and Obsidian Entertainment are very happy to announce that over 15 million players have entered the backyard. When Grounded hit its full release just a couple of months ago, the backyard was swarmed by players looking to see what life was like on a micro level. Whether you’ve been with us from the very beginning, or have only recently taken on your first mite, we want to thank you for being a part of this impressive community.
Since its early access launch, Grounded has been a game that has been built by the community and the full release has not changed that. Thanks to the feedback from newcomers and old friends alike, the team has a special update ready just in time for the holidays. A Holiday Treat will bring in a host of quality-of-life features as well as some exciting new gameplay features and content to help those explore the backyard.
Of the new gameplay features that will make a lot of people happy is the ability for the ZIP.R lines to go up. No longer will players only be able to descend on their ziplines placed throughout the yard as they will now have the ability to ascend as well, helping get to places they want to explore even quicker. There is also a new trap that will help protect your base against invading creatures. When it comes to the base, there are also a host of new base decoration and vanity items coming in this update like new chairs, dressers, half stairs, and even a holiday “tree” that can be displayed during the month of December.
The real big changes come in the quality-of-life updates that the community has asked for. The big one is an additional row of space in the player inventory. This will help for those who like to carry multiple weapon types and armor sets depending on the situation, but also want to harvest and collect everything they can find. And speaking of carrying weapons for different situations, there are now multiple hotpouches that can be cycled through so players will have even more access to items in their inventory without having to open the menu.
For those who don’t want to deal with waking up in the middle of the night, we have changed the way sleeping works so that you will be able to wake up after the sun rises. Fans of spicy weapons can pre-cook their meals as creatures will now drop cooked meat instead of raw. Toasty! And players can now toggle off their own nameplates for everyone else, so games of hide and seek can now commence. But that’s not all! Everyone can now name trailer markers, build from nearby chests and pallets, and labs have received a new “Water Cooler” building so thirst can be quenched on those long lab excursions.
Grounded is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Steam for $39.99. It’s also available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). To learn more about Grounded and for full details on the Holiday Treat update, check out the latest Developer Vlogs on the Obsidian YouTube Channel or visit the official website.
Grounded
Xbox Game Studios
$39.99
$31.99
Xbox One X Enhanced
PC Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass
The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?
Uncover the mysteries while playing through the story!
How did you wind up so small? Who did this to you? How do you go home? These are all answers you will uncover as you play through the story.
Solo or with friends – anytime!
You can face the backyard alone or together, online, with up to three friends. Not only that, but with the Shared Worlds feature, you can continue to play in your shared world even if the original host is not on, with all your progression saving!
(Online console multiplayer requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, sold separately.)
Nowhere is safe – not even your base.
Creatures can be found roaming the yard in a multitude of environments, such as the depths of the pond, the caverns of the termite den, and even the sweltering heat found in the sandbox. You can even attract them to different places in the yard by activating the MIX.R devices. However, the more you interfere with the creatures in the yard, the higher the chance that they come knocking at your own door, so you better prepare.
Play true to your playstyle!
Use the in-game customization systems such as Mutations and Milk Molars to activate the bonuses and perks you want for your character. Not only that, but craft and upgrade your armor and weapons to give your character the stats and advantages you need in order to take on the perils of the backyard.
It’s time to go big, or never go home!
Source link