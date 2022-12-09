‘The Beatles’: John Lennon Commemorated Stuart Sutcliffe’s Tragic

The Beatlesexperienced tragedy since the early days of the band. The deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison rocked Beatles fans, and their survivors, but The Beatles lost a key collaborator in 1962. Stuart Suttcliffe has been called “the fifth Beatle.” He was the original bass player and a personal friend of Lennon’s. He died young in 1962 and Lennon commemorated his memory at the time.
Beatles historian David Bedford appeared on the Beatles City podcast on Aug. 23, 2020 to discuss Sutcliffe. The author Bedford was also in charge of Sutcliffe’s fan club. Here’s how Lennon commemorated Sutcliffe in photos.
John Lennon and The Beatles learned about Stuart Sutcliffe’s death the day after
Sutcliffe left The Beatles to pursue his art in 1961. Only one year later, he died of a brain hemorrhage. Lennon and company only found out when they arrived from an international flight.