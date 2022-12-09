The Black Christmas Movies Are All Great but for Very Different

The Gross-Out Gift: Black Christmas (2006)

In the era of Rob Zombie’s Halloween movies and the Platinum Dunes remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, writer/director Glen Morrigan took on Black Christmas. A veteran of The X-Files and co-creator of Final Destination, Morgan took the grotesque de jour of 2000s horror and supercharged it. Full of canted angles, extreme close-ups, gaudy colors, and so much eye trauma, Black Christmas 2006 is one of the most abrasively ugly movies to be released in theaters. And that’s a good thing!

This excessive tendency carries over to the plot as well. The central premise remains the same, with a sorority house being terrorized on Christmas. Gone is the pregnancy plot and most of the prank calls. In their place, Morgan spells out the story of Billy and Agnes, in unsettling detail.

Billy Lenz (Robert Menz) was loved by his father but hated by his mother, who was disgusted by the kidney condition that left Billy bright yellow. When Billy witnesses his mother and her boyfriend murder his father, they lock him in an attic for over a decade. The only human contact he has comes from his mother, who rapes him to conceive a child, something she cannot do with her impotent boyfriend. She eventually gives birth to a daughter, Agnes. Eight years later, Billy breaks out of the attic, tears out Agnes’s eye, kills his mother and her boyfriend, and bakes Christmas cookies from her flesh.

Sometimes it’s better not to know the full story. Morgan’s Black Christmas revels in the grotesque, disgusting viewers with glee. As Billy escapes from a mental institution and returns to his old house – now the sorority house – for Christmas, he leaves a trail of bodies strewn in his wake, mostly with missing eyes. The sorority sisters – who include Katie Cassidy, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead – fight back, only to find that Agnes lives (Dean Friss) and is working with Billy.

Black Christmas revolted viewers of 2006, which is fine – it’s clearly intended to be revolting. But somehow, people argued that the 2006 movie tarnished the legacy of the 1974 original. That only makes sense if you approach the original as an unimpeachable classic, a sacrosanct perfect picture that deserves respect. But most viewers in 1974 had not seen a slasher movie, let alone a nihilistic one set at Christmas. Black Christmas was disgusting trash before it was a legend, and the 2006 remake understands that.

The Clear-Eyed Gift: Black Christmas (2019)

Where the 2006 Black Christmas restored the shock value of the original, the 2019 version restores the social consciousness. And that makes sense, given the state of horror and the movie’s distributor, Blumhouse. Written by April Wolfe and directed by Sophia Takal, Black Christmas 2019 retains the Christmas sorority house setting, but disposes of Billy and Agnes altogether (thankfully, after the previous movie). Instead, this movie focuses on systemic misogyny.