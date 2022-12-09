The Flatshare boss had to make ‘loads’ of changes to format

The Flatshare lead writer Rose Lewenstein revealed the battles the production team had on making the new Paramount+ show. The new six part series starring Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh has been adapted from the best-selling novel by Beth O’Leary. Due to the unique situation in which the story is told, telling the tale on TV proved to be trickier than many would imagine.

When asked whether any major changes were involved in the new romcom story, Rose gave an intriguing behind the scenes insight.

She told Express.co.uk and other press: “There were loads because the book format doesn’t work for screen.

“The series remains faithful to the arc and the characters and their journey but at the same time the specifics are quite different.”

She continued: “Because what was exciting in an opportunity with the big screen is that you could not do it in a novel because it would be weird.

