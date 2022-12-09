The Game Awards 2022 – Nintendo Switch Hit Bayonetta 3 Beats a

The most anticipated event of the year, held in the Microsoft Theater, was full of surprises to say the least. While most of The Game Awards winners were truly deserving of their trophies, there was one category in particular that turned out to offer an unexpected outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This situation occurred when Nintendo’s third installment in the Bayonetta franchise emerged as the Best Action game. On the other hand, an expected winner from Activision’s Call of Duty series ended up getting sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bayonetta 3 wins the ‘Best Action’ title in The Game Awards over Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

While the biggest night for video game lovers saw a tough battle between Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, Nintendo also succeeded in taking the limelight. Apart from showcasing clips from the awaited Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Japanese giant eventually succeeded in winning four awards.

In The Game Awards event, Nintendo won in the following categories: Best Multiplayer (Splatoon 3), Most Anticipated (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), and Best Family (Kirby and the Forgotten Land). Moreover, the developer and publisher’s recently launched Bayonetta installment also brought laurels to the Switch maker.

DIVE DEEPER

The Game Awards 2022 – God of War Ragnarok Wreaks Havoc in the Prestigious Event

Winning Multiple Trophies!

Bayonetta 3 won in the Best Action category, in which there were other strong contenders as well, like Activision’s 2022 Call of Duty offering in Modern Warfare II. However, it failed to win any awards in The Game Awards show, including the action genre. When the team members of the upcoming The Last of Us TV series arrived on stage, they took the name of Platinum Games’ third Bayonetta entry as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s actually shocking to see Call of Duty Modern Warfare II failing to win in any category whatsoever. It is one of the biggest releases of 2022 and has made numerous franchise records upon its awaited debut more than a month ago. However, it seems like the jury preferred Cereza’s action-filled adventure in the Nintendo Switch game over MWII.

WATCH THIS STORY: Ranking the Highest Selling Games of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on this result for the Best Action category? Do you think Bayonetta 3 was a better deserving action game than Call of Duty or any other nominee? Let us know in the comments down below.