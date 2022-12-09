The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Tembi Locke’s From Scratch On

Tembi Locke, who created “From Scratch” along with her sister, Attica Locke, recently told Forbes about her meet-cute that led to the events depicted in the series. “Lino,” as it turns out, is based on a real-life person named Saro Gullo (via Today).

Locke told Forbes that when she saw Gullo for the first time, she was only 20 years old and merely had a superficial attraction to him upon their initial encounter. “But I did recognize this level of honesty and openness in him that I wasn’t ready for at the time,” she continued. “But he pursued me. It became evident quickly that he was the kind of quality person I hadn’t seen before. He introduced me to this type of love and taught me the possibility of the type of love that could be. It was a love I describe as funny, open, reciprocal, respectful and visionary.”

Locke and Gullo faced many obstacles after that moment, not the least of which was Gullo’s traditional Sicilian family, who were against him marrying a Black woman from Texas. But ultimately, Gullo’s family would be the least of their problems.