“The Kids are the future” – Sloane Stephens hosts a play day for

Sloane Stephens, through her foundation, recently hosted a play day for junior tennis players in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Sloane Stephens Foundation, founded in 2013, is a nonprofit organization that uses tennis and education as a means of enhancing the lives of young people from underprivileged backgrounds.

The 2017 US Open champion traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa, for the Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge, but the event was postponed. However, she made the most of the opportunity by hosting a playday through her foundation for junior tennis players from the Yeoville neighborhood of Johannesburg.

Stephens took to Instagram to share pictures from the day and thanked those who helped make it possible. She also expressed her desire to return in the future.

“@sloanestephensfoundation hosted a play day at @the.wanderersclub for some of the amazing junior tennis players from the Yeoville area of Johannesburg. Thank you to Coach Mike Nkosi for everything he does to create tennis and scholarship opportunities for local youth and to @iconicafrica for coordinating. We are happy to be donating equipment and clothing to this program and are excited to return in the future!” the American wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a picture from the event on her Instagram stories.

“The Kids are the future,” she captioned the post.