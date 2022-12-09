The Polar Voyage GoNorth: Departing the Polar Sea Loaded With

Three fellows and one postdoctoral fellow from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) were on board to work on their projects. Vegard Hornnes and Evgenii Salganik took two trips on the ice to measure the sea ice’s thickness, density, salt content, and mechanical strength.

“These measurements will be used as a basis for simulations that will help us calculate the risk of icebergs and the sea ice in the southwestern Barents Sea,” writes Albert.

Also part of the voyage was research fellow Nabil Panchi, who works on automated systems that can interpret images of sea ice taken by passing ships. He collected thousands of sea ice images during the voyage. Another fellow, Paul Rübsamen-von Döhren, was not as lucky. He was part of the voyage to investigate a phenomenon called marine icing – when sea spray freezes onto ships or structures.

Unfortunately, the weather conditions were such that there was no marine icing to be observed during the voyage.

An enormous organizational task

The leader of the voyage was Jan Sverre Laberg from UiT. He has worked on the planning for months and has been up during all hours of the day while on the voyage. It is expensive to rent a research vessel and to avoid any downtime, he had to plan more activities than what was possible to carry out, in order to be protected if circumstances such as bad weather or equipment problems lead to cancellations.

The result is that not everyone on board has been able to do what was planned, but all participating institutions did receive some data to work on. In addition, has everyone gained new experience by participating in an interdisciplinary voyage, an experience which will be of great use in the planning of the next GoNorth voyages.

“All participants have put in a great effort for their own and others’ projects. In addition, we have seen a great attitude from everyone who worked onboard, which has led to great satisfaction with the results from the first part of the GoNorth voyage,” says voyage leader Jan Sverre Laberg.

“The first phase of the voyage, which explored the area north of Svalbard and the Nansen basin, is now completed. The other part will take place at the Knipovich ridge, west of Svalbard. Several dives with the ROV “Ægir 6000″ are planned to map what kind of minerals are located in the area,” concludes researcher Daniel Albert at Sintef.