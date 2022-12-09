The Walking Dead Season 11 Sets January 2023 Netflix Release Date

The Walking Dead has now wrapped airing its eleventh and final supersized season on AMC and will touch down on Netflix in the United States in January 2023 (other regions will differ).

Adapting the comics of the same name, the show has been a staple on both AMC and Netflix (depending on where you live) for years. Netflix US has carried the show since 2014, with new seasons arriving every year thereafter (except season 10, which was delayed due to COVID-19).

Season 11 is going out with a bang with an expanded season. The final season is set to consist of 24 episodes which is two more than season 10.

As we’ve covered before, only The Walking Dead is on Netflix. The other spin-off series have all found their way onto other rival streaming services worldwide, whether Amazon Prime, Disney+, or somewhere else.

Season 11 has been slowly released over a year, with the first batch of episodes dropping back in August 2021 and the finale airing on November 20th, 2022.

The eleventh season will arrive on Netflix in at least 26 countries, according to Unogs.

When will Season 11 of The Walking Dead be released on Netflix in the United States?

Traditionally, Netflix has got new seasons just before the next one starts on AMC, but that won’t be the case here.

We were originally expecting season 11 to arrive between 113 days and 161 days after their finale date, which would be somewhere between March and April 2023.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait that long, with the show now being confirmed to drop in January 2023.

The release date for The Walking Dead season 11 on Netflix US is January 6th, 2023.

Until it heads to Netflix, season 11 is exclusive to AMC+ in the United States, whether through Amazon Prime Channels or directly.

Some international regions have already received 8 episodes of The Walking Dead season 11, including Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, and others.

Netflix Canada has yet to confirm when they’ll receive The Walking Dead season 11.

Will The Walking Dead leave Netflix after season 11 arrives?

Yes, The Walking Dead will eventually leave Netflix, although how many years is unknown.

We can look at other AMC shows for guidance. If The Walking Dead follows Hell on Wheels departure schedule, we’ll see the show leave Netflix sometime after 2026.

Long-term outside the United States, the new streaming home of the show is exclusively on Disney+. That’s where the show currently resides in several regions, including the United Kingdom.

In the US, we suspect the show will move exclusively to AMC+ eventually.

One final note before we end this article. If you’re looking to sign up to Netflix for The Walking Dead, you’ll need to be on a premium tier as the show is unavailable for those on the ad tier.

Are you looking forward to season 11 of The Walking Dead coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.