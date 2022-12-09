‘They’re Like Big Sis to Me’ – American Tennis Star Frances

Frances Tiafoe, the American tennis ace, recently shared his admiration for the legendary sisters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. In an exclusive interview, Tiafoe claimed the sisters to be an admiration and inspiration for younger generations. Fans have found it challenging to process a court without Serena since her retirement from the sport.

Tiafoe is the first African American to advance to the semifinals of a men’s tournament at the U. S. Open since Arthur Ashe did it fifty years ago. He is the son of immigrants from the West African country, Sierra Leone. The American has emerged as the country’s most talked-about tennis prodigy in the sporting world in the past few months.

Tiafoe shares details about his relationship with Venus and Serena Williams

Frances Tiafoe acknowledged Serena Williams’ incredible influence on the sport. Serena is regarded by many as the sport’s ultimate icon. Many fans give the American legend credit for taking women’s tennis to a new level and increasing interest in the sport. Tiafoe said, “I mean that they’re (Williams sisters) so iconic, you know. They’re like big sis to me now, both of them. I like having conversations with them.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: (L-R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tiafoe has demonstrated the potential to break through the younger generation and is currently hoping challenging the Big Three’s long-held dominance. He defeated the Spaniard ace in September and advanced to the 2022 US Open semifinals. Tiafoe became a professional in 2015 and began acclimating to the demands of the senior tour. He rose to the top 100 in the world and started to make a statement at Grand Slams.

Before falling to Rafael Nadal, he had advanced to his first Australian Open quarterfinal in 2019. He further added in the interview, “I’m super excited how she like carries yourself because obviously in a million directions everyone wants her time and seeing how she is you know moves with such a small crowd.”

Tiafoe had also shared his admiration for another tennis veteran

Tiafoe thinks Roger Federer‘s tearful farewell at the Laver Cup in September was the subject of some crazy scenes. In the Swiss Maestro’s final ever competitive match, he and Jack Sock defeated Federer and Rafael Nadal. Despite the crowd’s encouragement, Team World prevailed 4-6 7-6 11-9 after Sock hit a forehand winner to tie the three-day competition at 2-2.

US Open semifinalist Tiafoe and doubles ace Jack Sock acted as red-shirted pantomime villains to sabotage Federer’s heroic ending plot. The American said it was bizarre to see Federer and Nadal cry during Federer’s farewell match, especially since the two have frequently competed against each other.

