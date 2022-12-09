Tina has ‘convenient relation’ with Shalin: BB 16 wild card

Bigg Boss 16 has a new wild card entrant. It is Vikkas Manaktala. Upon his entry, Vikkas has tried to create a rift between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s friendship.

Vikkas was given a task upon his entry on Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. During the task, he ended up calling out both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

While Vikkas called Tina fake, he stated that Shalin is her ghulam (slave). The accusation did not go down well with either of the TV actors.

Not just Tina, Vikkas even felt Sajid Khan is being fake with people – because he thinks in a certain way about certain people and behaves in a completely different manner. Sajid was however Vikkas’ second choice after Tina. While nominating Tina, Vikkas said that she ensures things are according to her ‘convenience’ with Shalin.

After fake, Vikkas called Archana Gautam and once again, Sajid, a dhokebaaz. In response, Archana agreed that she is a dhokebaaz and is completely fine with the title. She in fact even joked to Sajid that they are together despite everything they have been through.

When Vikkas called Shalin Tina’s ghulam, that is when the tension began. Shalin and Tina were anyway feeling the ups and downs in their equation because of how they are portrayed in the outside world. Now, with Vikkas putting more tags on them, a rift sure is coming between the two and it might not be a pleasant sight.

Shalin feels deeply for Tina and he has confessed the same in the house many times. She, however, is very scared about her image and thus, does not want to commit to anything inside the house but leave it to times when a camera doesn’t follow them. Will Shalin and Tina ever be able to understand how they feel about each other and confess accordingly? Only time will tell.