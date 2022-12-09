Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died after being found ‘outside his

Sources told TMZ that Tina Turner’s son Ronnie was found “outside his home” and “having a hard time breathing”. It is understood that he stopped breathing a few minutes later and CPR attempts were unsuccessful.
Sources add that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ronnie’s cause of death remains unknown.
Ronnie was Tina’s youngest biological son after Craig, who tragically died in 2018 aged 59.
The 83-year-old also has two adopted sons with her former husband Ike Turner: Ike Jr. and Michael.
