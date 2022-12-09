Toni Collette announces divorce: What movies has the Australian

Australian actress, producer, singer, and songwriter Toni Collette and her husband of nearly 20 years Dave Galafassi announced that they are getting divorced. The announcement came after the Mail Online published pictures of Galafassi kissing a young woman on a Sydney beach.

In a statement on Instagram Collette said “After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.”

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks,” the statement signed by both continued.

What movies has Toni Collette been in?

The 50-year-old actress has appeared in scores of films and TV series as well as on Broadway since she got her first role in 1990 in the Australian soap opera ‘A Country Place’. But her award-winning talents came out at an early age. According to her biography when she was 11, bored and seeking attention, she managed to convince doctors that she needed her appendix removed despite them being unable to find any medical reason to perform the procedure.

It was her performance in the 1994 Australia hit ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ that gave Collette her breakthrough on the global stage. However, the Australian actress is best known for her roles the 1999 film ‘The Sixth Sense’, which earned her an Academy nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and the hit 2006 movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ which she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. More recently she appeared in the 2019 breakout success ‘Knives Out’.