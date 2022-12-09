Too Hot To Handle’s Dominique Defoe shares surprise influence





Netflix’s hit dating series, Too Hot To Handle returned to screens on Wednesday with 10 singletons hoping to remain celibate to find love and win their share of a cash prize. Star Dominique Defoe spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk and detailed who influenced her to go on the show.

When the singletons arrived at the Caribbean villa, they believed they were starring in an all-new dating series, Wild Love. Unbeknownst to them, the show’s virtual assistant, Lana was waiting for the perfect opportunity to reveal they were actually on Too Hot To Handle. With the revelation, the horny contestants were forced to withhold from kissing, heavy petting, sex, or solo-self-gratification of any kind. In a bid to find true love, they had the opportunity to connect with each other emotionally first, before their sexual desires got the best of them. READ MORE: James Martin forced to have operation after knee ‘struggles’

The contestants were also motivated to stay celibate because there was a cash prize of $200,000 (£163,548) on the line. A life-changing sum which would diminish every time someone broke a rule. During the first episode, viewers were introduced to 23-year-old Dominique from Colorado who revealed she was “into guys who have big d**k energy”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dominique opened up about who motivated her to take part in the dating show.

She shared: “My mom actually told me to go which I think is really surprising, I come from like two island cultures so they’re pretty like open about talking about sex and stuff. “But I think going on TV was a whole other thing for them, it’s very weird. “Obviously, I had a whole engineering degree so I was like, ‘Mum what if I never get a job again,’ but she’s just been really encouraging about it, the whole way through. “I’m just really lucky that I have supportive parents who are like, ‘Girl you can be smart, you can act out, you can do whatever you want as long as you feel powerful doing it, that’s all that matters.’” DON’T MISS…

Dominique continued: “She was the one who actually told me to go because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it. “She literally pulled out her bag, gave me all her good bikinis and was like have fun.” During season four, Dominique found herself in a complicated love triangle after co-stars Nigel Jones and Kayla Richart proclaimed their love for each other. While things appeared to be going smoothly for the two, Nigel told Dominique he was romantically interested in her after returning from a date with Kayla.

This caught Dominique by surprise and she eventually told Kayla who was shocked and decided to make moves towards Sebastian ‘Seb’ Melrose. In the evening as all the couples went to bed, Nigel was taken aback to see Kayla tucked in beside Seb, leaving Dominique to sleep next to Nigel. This left her baffled as she told cameras: “I’m in bed with Nigel by default I guess, he is in the doghouse both with me and Kayla and I don’t know if he’s ever going to get out.” Too Hot To Handle season 4, part 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Season 4, part 2 premieres on Wednesday, 14th.





