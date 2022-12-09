Top laundry tips – including freezing clothes to help lift stains

Washing clothes “zipped up” to avoid them causing damage to other items, and turning jeans inside out during the wash to prevent the seams from turning white, are also among the top tips.

Other advice included buttoning up blouses to prevent stretching, and leaving a fist-sized gap at the top of the machine to leave room for clothes to be cleaned properly.

Martin, a scientist at laundry and fabric care giant Ariel, said: “It may seem strange, but next time you get your favourite lippy on your jumper, whack it in sub-zero temperatures in your freezer.

“It clumps the lipstick together, meaning you’ll easily be able to scrape it off once it’s hardened.

“And when it comes to those stubborn stains, don’t be afraid to put your clothes through a cold wash.

“Washing at cooler temperatures can save you up to 60 percent on your washing machine energy bills, and can be better for clothes – even washing at 40 degrees can put up to double the amount of stress on fabrics.

“Protecting the quality of clothes helps keep them out of landfills, and stop us needing to buy more.”

It comes after research, commissioned by Ariel, of 2,000 adults who do laundry, found 35 percent of people wear their jeans five times before putting them in the wash.

And 43 percent even admit to re-wearing underwear, because they’re holding out from using the washing machine.