Tottenham and Liverpool ‘both seduced’ by France star

Tottenham and Liverpool are both reportedly ‘seduced’ by the prospect of signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The striker is part of the France World Cup squad but has only appeared in one of their four matches in Qatar.

Tottenham and Liverpool will both be desperate to stamp their authority on the Premier League and the Champions League in the coming years. And the teams could be willing to splash the cash to bolster their prospects of succeeding.

According to Foot Mercato, teams in England and Italy are very interested in recruiting Kolo Muani next summer. Spurs went after the 24-year-old last summer when his time with Nantes came to an end – but he ultimately opted to move to Germany on a free transfer. But the Lilywhites are still desperate to sign the ace and held a meeting with his agent in London very recently with a view of making another move for him in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, meanwhile, are seduced by his qualities and versatility. And they too are lining up a move.

