The charge is expected to be introduced in 2023 and will see visitors pay to explore the city for the day.

Overnight visitors already pay a fee to stay in Venice while cruise ships are banned from the lagoon.

Cruise ships now have to dock in nearby ports such as Ravenna before guests get buses or trains into Venice.

Overtourism is a worry in many areas of the world and Fodor created a No Go list this year of destinations that need a break from tourists.