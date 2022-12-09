Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd fear Rashford exit, Arsenal plans

The January transfer window draws nearer and nearer with speculation aplenty despite the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham and Cody Gakpo, a Manchester United target, are two of the main players in the rumour mill while Marcus Rashford’s future is also a topic of conversation at the moment.

PSG have revealed interest in signing Rashford whose United contract expires at the end of the season. Their president Nasser al-Khelaifi said to Sky Sports: “He’s another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and [there was] interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides.

“Maybe, summer, why not? Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after, in January hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

Elsewhere, rumours linking Bellingham to Liverpool remain boundless with the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder a top target for Jurgen Klopp. And Netherlands’ Gakpo is similarly a high-profile option for Erik ten Hag’s United, who need a new striker after cancelling Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

