U.S. 41 At Big Bend Road In Gibsonton Closed This Weekend





GIBSONTON, FL — Beginning Friday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation has closed U.S. 41 at Big Bend Road in Gibsonton.

This intersection is expected to reopen before 5 a.m.Monday, Dec. 12, weather permitting. This closure will allow crews to continue replacing the asphalt pavement with a durable concrete surface at U.S. 41 and Big Bend Road.

During this weekend’s closure, drivers will detour around the work zone using Gibsonton Drive (Exit 250), Interstate 75 and College Avenue (Exit 240B). Electronic message boards and detour signs will assist drivers traveling through this area.

Drivers should allow extra travel time due to expected delays on all nearby roads during this closure. Emergency vehicle and business access will remain open. In addition to the intersection improvements, this project is repaving approximately 8.5 miles of roadway between 15th Avenue and Bullfrog Creek, adding a sidewalk along the west side of U.S. 41, and connecting existing sidewalks on the east side of U.S. 41 from bus stops to nearby intersections.

The $25.6 million project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.