UFC 282: ‘Paddy Pimblett’s got everything to be a UFC champion,’

Paddy Pimblett can go all the way in the UFC, predicts former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz will headline Saturday’s UFC event against Magomed Ankalaev with Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon in the chief supporting bout.

Blachowicz believes Pimblett can eventually become a champion himself. “Of course he’s got a chance. He’s a crazy fighter,” Blachowicz told Sky Sports.

“He’s got everything to be a champion. Everything is in his hands. The question is how he’s going to use it. When I watch his fights I think he’s got everything to be champion.”

Blachowicz knows what it takes. He won the UFC light-heavyweight title in 2019 against Dominick Reyes and in his first defence became the first man to beat Israel Adesanya in MMA.

He lost the belt to Glover Teixeira last year but found his contest with Ankalaev upgraded to being a title fight under extraordinary circumstances.

Jiri Prochazka was meant to be on this UFC 282 card but vacated the light-heavyweight title after suffering an injury. Blachowicz versus Ankalaev, then a three-round bout on the same bill, was made a five-round championship contest.

Only this all happened while Blachowicz was flying over to Las Vegas for the event. “I was the last to know,” he laughed. “That was a crazy thing because I didn’t know what happened.

“I had no connection in the plane so I didn’t know what happened on the ground. I landed after a 10-hour flight, checked my phone. A lot of messages, my phone was crazy.

“Checked my messages, a message from my manager and I read it four times because I couldn’t believe it. ‘You got title shot.’ I said what the…

“I landed and I was a contender for the title again.”

He knows though that Ankalaev will be a formidable opponent.

“[With] the southpaw position, he’s a dangerous fighter, he’s got knockout punch power, he knows how to take you down, control you on the ground. He is dangerous in every way. Young guy. So I have to be careful,” he said.

“He’s a complete fighter. I have to be ready for everything.

“I’m ready for a tough battle. But, anyway, I do this all my life so what can I expect?” Blachowicz continued.

“It’s my life, I like fighting. It’s my passion, also my job of course… I cannot wait to do this.”

Blachowicz however is full of confidence. “I believe that I’m going to be a two-time champion. So I just do my job inside the octagon on Saturday and it’s going to be the craziest night of my life. I’m happy, excited and ready for it. Ready for everything that’s going to happen inside the octagon,” he said.

“I’m the underdog again so a little bit more pressure on his side. And I was in his place before so I know how he feels. But he never was in my place. Because I was a champion and I know how it feels to be a champion and I want it much more than I wanted it the first time – because I know how good it feels. So he’s got a problem.”

He is in fact predicting a stoppage victory. “I’ve got this legendary Polish power. I will take this power with me inside the octagon and I’m going to use it. If I see the hole [in his defence] he’s going to feel the legendary Polish power,” Blachowicz promised.

“I’ve got a couple of ways I’m going to win when I do my visualisation. But the best one – third round KO!