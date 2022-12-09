Ukraine live briefing: Putin vows to continue strikes on civilian

His comments came as WNBA star Brittney Griner was set to land in the United States after she was freed in a prisoner exchange with notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout . Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian custody, is expected to be reunited with her family at a medical facility in San Antonio.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on Russia’s attacks on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the winter season. Putin admitted to targeting Ukraine’s energy grid and accused Kyiv of provoking the strikes, asking, “Who started it?”

War has tamed Ukraine’s oligarchs, creating space for democratic change: Over two days in October, eight Russian cruise missiles screamed out of the sky and obliterated tens of millions of dollars’ worth of critical machinery at a hulking coal-fired power plant in the city of Burshtyn. The attacks were designed to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. But they also deepened a financial crisis for the plant’s owner, Rinat Akhmetov, the country’s richest man.