Ultimate iPhone gets more affordable thanks to huge Amazon price

It’s pretty rare to find big discounts on Apple’s iPhone but that’s exactly what Amazon is offering customers right now. The online retailer has launched a huge Apple sale with some iPhones reduced by as much as 17 percent making things far more affordable.

The biggest discounts will please anyone who fancies the ultimate smartphone in their pocket with the award-winning iPhone 13 Pro reduced by over £240.

This giant discount means it’s possible to take delivery of the most premium 1TB model for just £1,199 which is a bit of a bargain. Although it has now been superseded by the new iPhone 14 Pro, it’s still a brilliant device and that lower cost makes it hugely tempting.

Those wanting to buy the new iPhone 14 Pro 1TB from Apple will need to spend £1,649 making the slightly older version almost £500 cheaper.

Although this device is older it still gets plenty of blockbuster features including a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, triple-lens rear camera with impressive zoom plus full access to 5G data speeds.