Unpaid carers could get £2,000 boost plus £900 cost of living

The Department for Work and Pensions has shared ways that carers can access extra financial support including the Government’s new £900 cost of living payment coming in 2023. As the cost of living crisis continues, many unpaid carers are struggling to keep up with rising costs.

Recent figures reveal that around one in eight adults in the UK are carers and more than six million people look after elderly friends, family, or neighbours.

It’s important that those on low incomes can claim the Government support they are entitled to as a way to cope with rising bills.

Elderly care expert Louise Yasities said: “It can be so challenging for carers who may be looking after an elderly parent or relative, especially during the current cost of living crisis where many are trying to juggle their finances.

“Following news that the new cost of living payment, which could be as much as £900 for some households, is mean-tested, most carers will be unable to benefit from this.

“While this is extremely disappointing for unpaid carers, it means it’s more important than ever for them to understand what alternative financial support is available, particularly in light of the cost of living crisis.”

READ MORE: Cold Weather Payments triggered: Full list of postcodes due cash payout this winter