Virgin Media rivals BT with a very tempting reason to switch

If your monthly broadband bill is hurting your bank balance then now could be a good time to make some changes. Virgin Media has just unleashed a duo of deals that are offering the chance to bag half-price internet access for six months. That means prices start from as little as £21 per month for speeds of over 100Mbps per second.

That’s very cheap as most UK Internet Service Providers (ISPs) charge over £25 for basic 60Mbps downloads. Along with that £21 per month deal, Virgin is also offering faster 264Mbps downloads for just £24 per month.

At that rate, you’d be able to download a full HD movie in around three minutes which is over three times faster than the average UK speed.

Along with these half-price discounts, there is also a chunky discount on Virgin’s ultimate Gig 1 service which now costs just £45 per month – that’s around £20 cheaper than Virgin’s standard price.

Those signing up for this option will be able to whizz a full HD movie to their TVs in under 40 seconds!

If any of that sounds tempting here are full details.