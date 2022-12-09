VRA Tennis Club beats 4 Garrisons Tennis Club as rival ties renew

VRA Tennis Club and 4 Garrisons Tennis Club of Kumasi renewed their rivalry on November 12 at the Akosombo tennis club. And after a intense first leg in Kumasi on May 1 both clubs were poised to go to all lengths to win.

The encounter started with the men’s singles contest where Paa Kofi Grant of VRA outwitted coach Acquah of 4 Garrisons by 7-3, raising the hopes of the hosts. But once again, 4 Garrisons showed their superiority in singles by leading VRA 3 matches to 2, after a singles match decider where Thomas Ohene (Octopus) of Garrison beat Isaac Teiyo Narh of VRA 7-5.

“The VRA Tennis Club never disappoints in doubles”, an acclaimed belief by members of the VRA Tennis Club was ignited, and indeed they lived up to the expectations of their teeming supporters who thronged to the tennis court.

Spectacular games by the pair of Samuel Lamptey (Suma)/ Kwaku Boateng (Kayboat) saw them beat coach Acquah/Dr. Philip by 7-3, while Alfred Okang/Samuel Akotuah beat Jona Quartey/ Samuel Aidoo by 7-5 to ensure overall victory for the VRA Tennis Club.

The Akosombo fans could not hold back their joy after last point – invading the tennis court to carry their players shoulder-high in jubilation. There was the presentation of prizes to deserving winners and the exchange of pleasantries by both club chairmen.

Other scores are below:

Singles

Reto Markus 7 – Niikwei 0, Samuel Lamptey 6 – Samuel Ampadu 7, Nana Kum 3 – Samuel Aidoo 7

Doubles

Paa Grant/Daniel Aggrey 7 – Joshua Mensah/Nana Nsiah 4,

Akim Tijani/Emmanuel Abeka 4 – Sappo/Nana Yaw Wallas 7

Reto Markus/Johnny Bravo 3 – NiiKwei/Akonia 7

Nana Sam-Awortwi/Isaac Narh 7 – Thomas Ohene/Samuel Taylor 4

