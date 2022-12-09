Warning issued to drivers over eating turkey this Christmas

Motoring specialists have urged people to be aware of the effects some Christmas foods can have on their bodies, with symptoms such as drowsiness particularly concerning if they are getting behind the wheel. They also warned that tucking into a turkey dinner this Christmas could send drivers snoozing behind the wheel.

Graham Conway, managing director of Select Car Leasing, said: “Most people over-indulge a bit during the festive season, whether it be too many mince pies or the odd glass of sherry.

“Christmas dinner is one of the main events of the Yuletide calendar and it’s not uncommon to see Grandad or Aunty Pat dozing off in an armchair after they’ve eaten their fill.

“While this is mostly harmless, it does highlight the fact that some of these foods can have an unwanted effect on the body if you are planning to drive home later that day.

“And one of the main foods to watch out for is the turkey itself.”

