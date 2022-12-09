WASPI women receive vital update in state pension age fight

When maladministration is found, the Ombudsman makes recommendations which may include a suggestion that compensation is paid.

There is no set amount, and instead the Severity of Injustice scale will be consulted.

There are six levels, and each level includes a range of amounts which would usually be recommended.

For example a Level 3 injustice would be £500 to £950, whereas a Level 6 injustice could offer £10,000 or more.

Angela Madden, chair of WASPI, said: “These latest findings confirm the previous conclusion of the Ombudsman that maladministration took place at the Department for Work and Pensions.

“But nearly 18 months after the Ombudsman’s first report, we are still waiting for his conclusions on a remedy. This is becoming a lengthy examination of the blindingly obvious.