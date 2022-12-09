Waterfront Belleair Mansion Includes Putting Green, Tennis Court





BELLEAIR, FL — This 15,000-square-foot grand waterfront estate on Willadel Drive in Bellair has open-water views of Sand Key, Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico.

This brick mansion boasts 1.82 acres of layered landscape that transitions to the waterfront and a new seawall. A massive circular drive with two automatic security gates welcomes guests into the estate with towering 21-foot-high ceilings, open spaces, complex detailed woodworking and sweeping panoramic water views.

Upper- and lower-level master suites are large, offering generous sitting areas with morning bars (with built-in sinks, cabinetry, refrigerators and microwaves), gas fireplaces, spacious waterfront decks and balconies and luxurious baths adorned in marble, granite and high-end fixtures. The executive office has a fireplace, built-in bookcases and a private bath. The kitchen includes a butler’s pantry and laundry en-suite, wine cooler, cook-top, built-in wall oven and microwave, two warming drawers, a dishwasher, paneled side-by-side Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and opens to an impressive great room with an entertainment area, fireplace and grand views of the waterfront grounds. A large casual breakfast area with built-in buffet is complemented by a large, bright formal dining room with marble floors, decorative chandelier and two entrances.

Upstairs are lavish bedrooms, a master suite with a sitting area and fireplace, his-and-hers full bathrooms, large marble showers, a bidet, a jacuzzi tub, a wet bar, a mechanical wardrobe and a second large office with a fireplace. Also upstairs is a roomy entertainment room with a wood-lacquered wet bar, fireplace and a fitness room with a full bath, steam shower and separate sauna.

The upper level has a connected wrap-around balcony overlooking the grounds and waterfront with stairs down to the pool, a cabana and terraces. Extensive use of cast stone handrails and balusters, suspended staircases, multi-tiered grand paver decks and an elaborate center fountain leads to a marble pool/spa deck area that lowers to a fully lighted tennis or pickleball court level, multi-level putting green, sprawling grassy areas and waterfront seating areas. The gazebo/cabana contains a large wet bar, outdoor gas cooking center, Big Green Egg smoking grill and a full air-conditioned bath with a pool laundry room. Atop the oversized three-car garage is a separate guest house with a private entrance, kitchen with a bar, full bath, living room with a wet bar, dining area, bedroom and private waterfront balcony.

Both the main house and guest house feature the finest accouterments, including an open-concept elevator, electronic storm shutters and a 2022 roof. For rapid access to the Gulf, the mansion includes one dock with two boat slips that have lifts in a protected, private marina with a private trail adjacent to the property. Listed by: Priscilla Pesce, Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc For more information click here. See more photos of the listing below, courtesy of Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc: For more real estate news, follow Patch on Facebook