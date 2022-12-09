Categories
Technology

We asked Artificial Intelligence to review a Rapha jacket, write


The robots are coming, we’ve all seen the movies. At just 12 years of age, Will Smith’s 2004 film I, Robot, was my first introduction to the potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence, and Hollywood has done its best to warn me ever since. Wall-E in 2008 was another – and a great film, might I add – but AI has always felt like science fiction, rather than science fact. 

This week, however, it feels like the robots are gaining strength. Artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT is gaining as much traction on Twitter as its eccentric owner, and it’s got us worried. Why? I hear you ask… Well, sit down, plug in your batteries, and allow me to explain. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.