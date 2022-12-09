Web3 Platform Globally United Embraces Global Citizenship to

The digital nomad lifestyle has become increasingly popular in recent years. After all, with the advent of technology, more and more people can work remotely, which allows them to break free from the traditional 9-5 grind and the freedom to travel and live wherever they want.

The beauty of this lifestyle is that it offers flexibility and freedom that is simply not possible with the traditional way of things. With a digital nomad lifestyle, you are not tied down to one location. It allows you to see the world and experience different cultures. It can also help you to gain a new perspective on life and to develop skills that you may not have had the opportunity to develop otherwise. Additionally, it can be a great way to meet new people and make connections you may not have otherwise.

But, of course, this way of living can be particularly isolating. Digital nomads tend to miss the sense of community from being part of a team. Social media and the internet are the core of this lifestyle, which brings people from around the globe together.

Social media allows people from different continents to stay in touch with family and friends and keep up with the latest news and developments. It also provides a way for people to connect with their clients and customers worldwide and promote their services and products to a global audience.

The internet has clearly been a powerful tool for connecting people across the globe, but it has also created a divide between those who have access to it and those who don’t. Web3 is a new type of internet that promises to bridge the social, cultural, and economic gap between human beings.

It is based on the principle of “the internet of things,” which connects physical objects and devices to the internet. This will allow people to access information and services they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. In addition, Web3 will make it easier for people to connect and share information. This will create new opportunities for economic and social development.

Decentralized & Secure Platform to Interact & Transact

At the center of Web3 is decentralization, permissionless, and giving control to the users. In recent years, there has been a growing movement toward building an open economy where individuals have greater control over their data and can participate freely in the global marketplace.

One way to achieve this is through the use of blockchain technology, which can provide a decentralized and secure platform for transactions as well as interaction.

This is where a social media platform built on the blockchain comes into the picture, as it would allow users to own and control their own data. After all, it would resist censorship and other central points of control, which is impossible today with incumbent platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TripAdvisor.

In the Web3 world, individuals manage their data and move between social media, email, and shopping using one personalized account, creating a public record of all that activity on a blockchain. These are transactions available in public, accessible blockchains for anybody with a computer and an internet connection to verify.

The result is a convergence trend — the web2 (social media, websites, and eCommerce) meets web3 (blockchain, virtual reality, and blockchain-enabled governance, as well as tokenized bounties and rewards).

Promoting the Common Good

The power of blockchain to foster positive social and environmental impact is undeniable. With its ability to track and secure data, blockchain can help create more transparency and accountability worldwide. Its usage in the supply chain can help in the fight against climate change.

In addition, blockchain can also help to reduce the cost of international transactions, thus making it easier for NGOs and other organizations to send and receive funds. Finally, blockchain can help to create a more secure and efficient way of managing data, which can be used to track the progress of social and environmental projects.

And in today’s interconnected world, we can no longer afford to think and act only in our own self-interest. As such, we must learn to see ourselves as part of a larger global community and strive to promote the common good. Global United aims to solve this challenge of global citizenship by bringing forth financial accessibility and information to people from all corners of the world.

Global United’s social content platform will solve the problem of disinformation, disunity & disconnection, unfair creator economy, lack of data & content ownership, and authoritarian control & propaganda.

It will have an interest-oriented and video-only social feed, dedicated communities, and direct messaging to unite the people on a connected, decentralized, and fair collaborative-economy-based social media which will be powered by blockchain.

Building a more just and sustainable world

The Web3 platform Globally United is a Web3-based social media platform that gathers culture and travel enthusiasts allowing them to share their travel experiences and connect with like-minded explorers. The platform makes it easy for users to find and book travel experiences, as well as to receive payments for their services. With Globally United, travelers can confidently explore the world, knowing they have a community of like-minded people to support them by breaking down barriers/stereotypes of how we view the world.

Globally United is aiming to build a platform powered by blockchain to provide a level playing field for all users, allowing for a more open and democratic exchange of ideas.

With this, Globally United is embracing the culture of global citizenship. And global citizenship is all about understanding and respecting the interconnectedness of the world and all its inhabitants. It is about recognizing that we all have a role to play in making the world a better place for all.

Global citizenship is not about us versus them. It is about us all working together to create a safe world, just and thriving for all. Global United believes that being a global citizen means having a sense of responsibility for the world around us. It means working together to build a more just and sustainable world.

The goal of Globally United is to create a community of global citizens who can learn from and support each other.

This collaborative economy is further supercharged by the Post-To-Earn model. It is a new way to monetize your content and connect with brands. By sharing your photos and videos with brands, you can earn money.

The first-of-its-kind Post-to-Earn protocol will be based on a proprietary NFT marketplace and royalties dynamics. The NFT marketplace will have a minting feature, whitelisting feature, and drop feature.

There’s also an experience marketplace, supplier booking management platform, traveler marketplace, travel documentation vault, secure digital document storage, ID NFT creation, digital & fiat peer-to-peer lending and exchange, dedicated IRL events, monthly digital events, and many other features on the roadmap.

