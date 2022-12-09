Categories US Web3 platform Shibuya Raised $6.9M in Seed Funding Round Post author By Google News Post date December 9, 2022 No Comments on Web3 platform Shibuya Raised $6.9M in Seed Funding Round No Result View All Result © Copyright 2022. The Coin Republic Are you sure want to unlock this post? Unlock left : 0 Yes No Are you sure want to cancel subscription? Yes No Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags 6.9m, funding, platform, raised, seed, Shibuya, Web3 By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← US senator Kyrsten Sinema breaks with Democratic party → Indigenous pot shop from London, Ont., challenging orthodoxy of Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.