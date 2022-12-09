Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Supports This Fan-Favorite

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has some support for one fan-favorite relationship. The Netflix favorite has been absolutely destroying on the platform since releasing. However, if there’s one criticism of Wednesday, it’s been that Wenclair isn’t a thing. For those of you not as online as some of this fanbase, that would be the pairing of Wednesday wand Enid Sinclair. Emma Myers’ character is Ortega’s on-screen roommate and some of the promotion for the show seemed to lean into the idea of the two of them being involved. Pride spoke to the actress at an event and reiterated her support for the coupling. There was also a bit of teasing at the circumstances that likely prevented it from happening on-screen. Check out what Netflix Life managed to capture down below!

Ortega said, “In a perfect world, it would have been a thing.” To which Myers cheekily chirped, “And they were roommates.” (So you know, that’s a reference to a Vine about the way women are talked about throughout history when the topic of lesbianism or female friendship is addressed.) So, it’s clear the stars are in on the joke, but it remains to be seen if the creative team will do anything about it.

What’s Coming In Season 2?

With the first season being a smash-hit for Netflix, the chances of a Season 2 are extremely high. Speaking to TVLine, show runners Al Gough and Miles Millar are aiming for a multiple season arc for Wednesday. Things are only going to get more complex as time moves forward at Nevermore.

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” Gough remembered. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Here’s how the streamer describes Season 1: “The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

