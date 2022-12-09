Who is Ludwig Ahgren? Career, Mother, Father, Relationship

Ludwig Ahgren is one of the bigger names in the world of YouTube content creation. The 27-year-old has become extremely popular for the content he regularly puts out whether it’s gaming or not. But who is Ludwig and why was he nominated for TGA 2022?

Here is all you need to know about YouTube content creator.

Also Read: Who is Karl Jacobs? Career, Mother, Father, Relationship Status, Net Worth and More

Who is Ludwig? Real name, Age, Birthday, and Parents

27-year-old Ludwig Ahgren was born on July 6, 1995. Even though his parents’ name is not mentioned anywhere, the creator has revealed where he is from. Ludwig was born in New Hampshire and is an American national. However, the origins of his last name are Swedish and he grew up in a house where they spoke both English and French.

Who is Ludwig dating?

Ludwig confirmed his relationship with fellow content creator QTCinderella in 2021 and has been going strong ever since. He took to Twitter to announce

“I can confirm that I and @qtcinderella are dating.”

Ludwig Career, Social Media

Ludwig started experimenting with streaming in early 2018, but by the end of the year, he was streaming full-time. His initial days started with Twitch where he had a loyal fanbase and played games like Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Party, and Dark Souls.

By the time it was 2020, the creator was experimenting with his content after hitting the mighty 1 million mark on YouTube and Twitch. He began hosting game shows with MoistCritikal, which eventually led him to his greatest success: Mogul Money.

One of the greatest jumps in his career came from a month-long Subathon, which meant subscriptions and donations could be used to extend the duration for which he streams. This stream succeeded beyond his expectations and did wonders for him. Eventually, the streamed signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube.

What awards has he won?

thanks for voting for me pic.twitter.com/Ja5JYMkGgg — Ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 9, 2022

2022 has been quite a year for Ludwig since he won Streamer of the Year at one awards function and Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

What is Ludwig’s Net Worth?

Considering the kind of sponsorships he gets and the number of views he gets on his YouTube videos, it can be estimated that his net worth is about $1 million.

Also Read: “That would have been so much f***ing smarter” Ludwig finally gets a Twitch tattoo but likes Valkyrae’s idea better