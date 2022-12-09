Who’s acquiring who? Private equity deal activity related to

Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 22 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.5bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $718.9m private equity of Nearmap by Thoma Bravo was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 83% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.6bn and fell by 14% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 33% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 22% higher than in Q3 2021.