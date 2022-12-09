Why Netflix Canceled The Midnight Club, According To Mike

Since the news of Mike Flanagan’s migration to Amazon Studios and the cancellation of “The Midnight Club” were announced close together, Deadline asked Flanagan if his choice to step away from Netflix was a factor in their decision to cancel the series. “Oh, no, I don’t think it was a response to us leaving,” Flanagan answered. “We’re very disappointed. Of course, you always want a show that you designed to be ongoing to go on.”

Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures have spent the last four years with an overall deal to produce original shows for Netflix. During that time, they have noticed changes in the company’s strategy and approach to launching their new shows. Though he had confidence in the series, Flanagan knew that conceptually, it was going to be a harder sell to audiences:

“When we agreed to do ‘The Midnight Club,’ the entire company was very different. I think we both feel it’s safe to say that a show like that, which we thought was innovative and harder to classify, requires some pretty robust promotion to get off the ground properly, and Netflix’s strategy for promoting new shows has changed quite a bit. So we weren’t entirely surprised at all.”

Despite being logically prepared for the show to meet its end, Flanagan points out he was still saddened by the news. Shortly after the announcement, the writer/producer posted an essay on Tumblr about how the show would have progressed in season 2. For Flanagan, it was important to avoid leaving his hardcore fans in the dark.