Categories
Business

Why The Beatles Never Played Another Concert After Their 1966

While The Beatles didn’t break up until 1970, the band’s final official concert in front of a paying audience occurred at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, CA, at the end of their 1966 U.S. tour. The fab four were at the height of their popularity, but they never performed at a concert again for several reasons. 

The Beatles knew Candlestick Park would be their final concert

The Beatles perform at Empire Pool in Wembley at the New Musical Express Annual Poll Winner's Concert
The Beatles (George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon) | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

The Beatles never playing another concert was a decision they had made before taking the stage at Candlestick Park. The band posed for a picture, knowing full well that this would be the last time they take to the stage. According to Rolling Stone, George Harrison said it was a “unanimous decision,” and they wanted to capture the moment they knew it was over. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.