Why The Beatles Never Played Another Concert After Their 1966

While The Beatles didn’t break up until 1970, the band’s final official concert in front of a paying audience occurred at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, CA, at the end of their 1966 U.S. tour. The fab four were at the height of their popularity, but they never performed at a concert again for several reasons.

The Beatles knew Candlestick Park would be their final concert

The Beatles (George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon) | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

The Beatles never playing another concert was a decision they had made before taking the stage at Candlestick Park. The band posed for a picture, knowing full well that this would be the last time they take to the stage. According to Rolling Stone, George Harrison said it was a “unanimous decision,” and they wanted to capture the moment they knew it was over.

“We placed our cameras on the amplifiers and put them on a timer,” Harrison said. “We stopped between tunes, Ringo got down off the drums, and we stood facing the amplifiers with our back to the audience and took photographs. We knew: ‘This is it – we’re not going to do this again. This is the last concert.’ It was a unanimous decision.”

On the airplane home, Harrison was heard exclaiming, “I’m not a Beatle anymore.” While this wouldn’t be true for another four years, he shared, years later, that he was just relieved to be done with the “madness.”

“I didn’t really project into the future,” he stated. “I was just thinking, ‘This is going to be such a relief – not to have to go through this madness anymore.’”

Paul McCartney became annoyed with screaming Beatles fans