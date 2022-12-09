Why These Actors Were Uncomfortable Filming Certain Movies Scenes

Editor’s note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual’s views, opinions, or personal experiences.

With over 80 movies to his name, according to IMDb, New Hampshire’s own Adam Sandler is one of the ultimate funny and nice guys who’s earned billions. He’s even been dubbed the king of Netflix according to Newsweek, because his movies often top the list for the most watched. As you know, he even has his own production company called Happy Madison Productions.

However, it’s not always smooth sailing when filming some of these Adam Sandler movies.

Billy Madison

Adam’s character returns to elementary school so he can pass every grade, starting with first grade.

When Conan O’Brien was interviewing Adam about this movie, which is the first feature-length film that he wrote and starred in, Adam admits that the dodgeball scene where he’s aggressively throwing the ball at little kids upset many parents. Many of the child actors wound up in tears.

Happy Gilmore

Adam’s character plays a failed hockey player who decides to try being a professional golfer.

According to Yahoo, Lee Trevino, who played himself in cameos, says he regrets agreeing to do the movie because of all of the cursing.

The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Blended

These romantic comedies starring Drew Barrymore are uncomfortable for Drew whenever she has to have a make-out scene with Adam. According to Vanity Fair, Drew loves the acting bond she shares with Adam, but as she’s honestly shared with him, the kissing scenes are awkward for her. Adam even told E! News that he gives her a break here and there so she’s not so uncomfortable.

Hustle

In a serious role, Adam plays a basketball scout. According to Looper, it’s this movie where he was uncomfortable for much of the filming because he pulled his groin while shooting one of the basketball scenes where he’s on the court playing. He said it was humiliating and he had to finish filming the movie in pain, even feeling the soreness still a year later.

The Ridiculous Six

It’s a western comedy about six long-lost half-brothers searching for their father, and the script was so offensive in its representation of Native Americans that according to The Atlantic, Adam’s humor was called distasteful across the board. It caused multiple actors and actresses to walk off the set feeling extremely uneasy and uncomfortable with the outdated stereotypes that even Adam’s satirical slapstick writing style pushed too far. It did well on Netflix viewing-wise because of the controversy, however, it was a flop ratings-wise.

