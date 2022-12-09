William ‘was right’ Meghan ‘needed more time’ to adjust to royal

Jennie Bond and social activist Nimco Ali were invited onto Good Morning Britain to discuss the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan. The Netflix docuseries has sparked a worldwide conversation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with royal commentator Jennie sharing her thoughts on Meghan’s transition into the Royal Family.

Reflecting on the first three instalments, Jennie said: “At the end I came to the conclusion that perhaps what we might learn is that William was right all the time when he suggested, we are told, that Harry should take his time and just think whether Meghan, wasn’t the right woman for him, but whether she was cut out for this role.

“The level of unpreparedness, not ignorance, unpreparedness for life within the Royal Family was astonishing.

“She didn’t understand the formality, she didn’t understand it was a hierarchy and she wasn’t going to be the chief executive.

“She didn’t understand our manners, our culture, the hugging…”

