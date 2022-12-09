World Cup LIVE – Ben White in ‘bust-up’ with coach amid England

Friday marks the return of the World Cup after two agonising days of waiting for the quarter-finals to begin. Qatar will host two heavyweight clashes for a place in the final four as the build-up continues before England face France on Saturday night.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luka Modric and Virgil van Dijk are just a handful of names in action today as the first rest period of the tournament comes to an end. Favourites Brazil will battle Croatia for the first ticket into the semi-finals at 3pm after their impressive 4-1 thumping of South Korea last time out.

The Netherlands and Argentina square off at 7pm in a blockbuster Europe vs South America affair, with Louis van Gaal potentially taking charge of the final match of his illustrious coaching career. A convincing win has been hard to come by from Messi and co in the Middle East, so it’d be the perfect time to make a statement.

There is also plenty of big news emerging from the England camp ahead of one of the biggest games in the nation’s history this weekend. Express Sport is here to provide regular news, team news and score updates throughout the day.

Follow our LIVE coverage below…