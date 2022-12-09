World Cup ‘supercomputer’ predicts England pain and Netherlands

A 2022 World Cup ‘supercomputer’ has predicted that the Netherlands will run out as surprise winners in Qatar, with England suffering more late heartbreak at a major tournament. The Three Lions face reigning champions France in the quarter-finals tomorrow night, but that’s where they have been tipped to bow out.
Financial investment number crunchers Saxo have used thousands of simulations to project how the remainder of the World Cup will play out. And according to their findings, only Morocco have less chance of lifting the iconic gold (5.5 per cent) than England (6.3 per cent) on December 18.
Those results mean they predict France will defeat England and Morocco’s memorable run will come to an end against Portugal. In the other quarter-finals, the Netherlands have been backed to break Lionel Messi’s heart and dump Argentina out this evening.
Brazil and Croatia both have 13 per cent chance of winning the World Cup, with the supercomputer undecided over which way that tie will go. However, given the Netherlands have been given a whopping 22 per cent chance of glory, Louis van Gaal’s side are expected to beat the victor in the semi-finals anyway.
JUST IN: Gareth Southgate can pick England XI he wants vs France after boost
According to the findings, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will go on to defeat France in the semi-finals and face the Netherlands in the final, with the former hoping to add a World Cup to his legacy. But with Portugal second favourites with a 16 per cent chance, Netherlands would be crowned world champions if Saxo are accurate.
There are notable details in the results that will undoubtedly spark a cause for debate. Many would argue Croatia have little chance of making back-to-back World Cup finals, facing Brazil this afternoon. However, Saxo believe they have more chance of lifting the trophy than France (8.8 per cent), the third least likely nation.
READ MORE: Man Utd have Rashford ‘fear’ as PSG share interest in buying star
The Netherlands navigating past Argentina and Brazil to reach the final would be a major surprise in itself, never mind avoiding a fourth final defeat to finally earn their crown. But Brazil sitting behind the Netherlands, Portugal and Argentina as joint-fourth favourites with Croatia is just as much a disputable claim.
Of course, England fans will be praying the supercomputer isn’t correct and they can navigate past France and then Portugal or Morocco to reach the final later this month. If they do overcome arguably Southgate’s biggest test as manager yet, the probability of football coming home is bound to skyrocket.
Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here
Source link