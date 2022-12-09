You can now co-host Call of Duty League matches — Here’s how

The Call of Duty League moving to Twitch has been a resounding success. We’ve not seen the CDL get this kind of traction on YouTube, and even with a last minute switch they’ve seen exponential growth. It’s been really cool to see people like Zoomaa stream the matches, and now you can join in the fun. The Call of Duty League has an official way to do so, starting with Major I, just follow the instructions below!

To experience Major I in Raleigh, NC live, single and four-day tickets can be purchased here.

Introducing the Call of Duty League Watch Party Program! Starting with the Major I Tournament, the CDL Watch Party Program offers a new way of watching Call of Duty League and allows creators to bring awesome match action to their communities. Select match days during the 2023 Call of Duty League season will feature community co-streaming as part of a pilot Major I Watch Party program that offers a new way of engaging with the Call of Duty League and allows creators to bring awesome match action to their communities. The Major I Watch Party Program is the first iteration of our efforts to open CDL broadcast co-streaming to the larger community. Incorporating feedback from the community is our highest priority, so if you have any suggestions, please consider submitting your thoughts on our Major I Watch Party feedback form. This program will continue to evolve throughout the 2023 season, so be on the lookout for improvements in the future! Our first Watch Party days will take place during Major I. The full Major I matchday broadcasts will be available to co-stream, starting Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18. The full match schedule found here. Content creators, fans, and streamers who would like to participate can apply below. Applications are open to creators using Twitch as their streaming platform. Major I Watch Party Application

This form will now stay open for the remainder of the 2023 season, with applicants being considered for all potential CDL Watch Party initiatives. Before applying, please ensure you are eligible to co-stream and able to adhere to our Watch Party guidelines.Once you apply, we’ll reach out to you via email within 3 – 5 business days if you are approved! Our Major I Watch Party application deadline is Monday, December 11, at 11 p.m. PT. Overview of Call of Duty League Watch Party Guidelines: All Watch Party hosts must be of legal adult age in their country of residence (18 years in most countries)

Watch Parties must take place on Twitch

Call of Duty League sponsors or sponsored segments may not be altered, covered, or cut away from

Watch Party hosts may not run ads during the broadcast

Watch Party hosts may have stream sponsors as long as they do not conflict with Call of Duty League sponsors

Watch Party hosts must be willing to share select viewership data with the Call of Duty League upon request

Watch Parties and their Watch Party Hosts will be monitored by the Call of Duty League to ensure all guidelines are upheld, including maintaining a positive environment and moderated chat

We reserve the right to remove Watch Party hosts from the program at any time

Additional restrictions apply, and will be provided to approved Watch Party hosts The full set of Call of Duty League Watch Party Guidelines can be found here. We’re looking forward to celebrating the 2023 Call of Duty League season with you all!



