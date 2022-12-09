You could cut energy bills by up to £1,150





Many people will be hoping to take action in the hopes of cutting their costs as the weather gets colder, and more energy is likely to be used within the home. However, it can be difficult to know where to begin with changes in everyday life to keep payments as low as possible. To help struggling Britons, Andy Kerr, founder of BOXT, has shared his tips on how to save money on bills – which could cut costs by over £1,000.

Thermostat Mr Kerr explained turning the heating down by just one degree could help people save over £100 per year. It is thought some 17 million households across the country could save as much as £2billion by turning their thermostats down by one degree from the current 20°C average temperature. It could make even a small dent in rising energy bills which is worthwhile. READ MORE: Pensioners urged to act now to get £324 cost of living payment

He instead recommended people invest in a smart thermostat to have full control over the temperature of their home, regardless of their location. Those who don’t have a smart thermostat should make use of their thermostat controls to programme their boiler to come on only when they need it. Smart meter Mr Kerr explained: “Smart meters can help you better understand your energy usage via the in-home display. “With more information on your day-to-day energy use, you can see when you’re using the most energy, and identify ways to cut back and in turn save money. “With the rising cost of living, smart meters can help to eliminate inaccurate bills, as they feedback directly to your energy supplier.”

Keep the boiler on Frozen pipes could cause hundreds of pounds of damage, and so the Energy Saving Trust recommends people leave the heating on, at least to some degree during winter – even if a person is not home. Mr Kerr stated the rule of thumb is to keep heating at a minimum of 12 degrees, rather than switching it off totally. Use insulation Mr Kerr said: “In addition to wall, roof and floor insulation keeping the heat in your home, insulating your water tank, pipes and radiators is a quick and easy way to improve efficiency; saving energy and therefore money. “With options such as a hot water cylinder jacket, which you can fit yourself and only costs around £15, you can quickly start making improvements. “Plus, with the Government announcement of zero percent VAT on energy-saving materials like insulation until 2027, now is a great time to invest.”